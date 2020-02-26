Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Facebook Says It Has Taken Down Misleading Trump Campaign Ads

Facebook Says It Has Taken Down Misleading Trump Campaign Ads

Newsy Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Facebook Says It Has Taken Down Misleading Trump Campaign AdsWatch VideoFacebook said it's taken down misleading Trump campaign ads related to the upcoming 2020 census.

The ads were run by a joint fundraising effort of the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee. They directed people to a political survey titled "the Official 2020 Congressional District Census." News...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Facebook Says It Has Taken Down Misleading Trump Campaign Ads

Facebook Says It Has Taken Down Misleading Trump Campaign Ads 01:02

 Civil rights groups say they asked Facebook to remove the ads according to the company&apos;s own policy regarding disinformation over the 2020 census.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Facebook to Remove Trump's Census Ads for 2020 [Video]Facebook to Remove Trump's Census Ads for 2020

Facebook to Remove Trump's Census Ads for 2020 According to Reuters, the advertisements contain census misinformation, which goes against the platform's policy. The ads tell visitors to fill out..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:08Published

Trump Campaign Set to ‘Fly High’ This Spring with Advertising on Blimp [Video]Trump Campaign Set to ‘Fly High’ This Spring with Advertising on Blimp

President Trump’s reelection bid will soon soar to new heights as the campaign will invest in advertising on a blimp. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:41Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Facebook removes Trump campaign ads that look like Census forms hours after drawing criticism

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats slammed Facebook for not stopping Republicans from posting misleading Census-like ads.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •HinduBusiness InsiderThe VergeReutersSBSWorldNewsSeattle Times

Facebook is banning misleading coronavirus ads

Ads offering cures or preventions for the coronavirus, including false claims about face masks, will be banned on Facebook.
SBS

You Might Like


Tweets about this

carhughes

carhughes RT @Techmeme: Facebook says it has developed a more efficient ML tool to spot fake accounts, which has already helped take down 6.6B such a… 2 days ago

Techmeme

Techmeme Facebook says it has developed a more efficient ML tool to spot fake accounts, which has already helped take down 6… https://t.co/y5r2uSifSg 2 days ago

AshleyGogarty

Ashley Gogarty RT @ohhkaygo: Facebook let pro-Trump PAC, The Committee to Defend the President, run an ad about the Obama admin's immigration policy that… 1 week ago

HorstKrieger

Horst Krieger #Facebook Inc has taken down a well-financed #campaign that used dozens of #artificially generated #faces to spread… https://t.co/xBD4zoD4by 1 week ago

FlaniganColette

colette flanigan RT @marcdaalder: Facebook now tells me that they have taken down this page. "We have removed this Page for violating our Community Standard… 1 week ago

marcdaalder

Marc Daalder Facebook now tells me that they have taken down this page. "We have removed this Page for violating our Community S… https://t.co/UXlJLgbYFy 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.