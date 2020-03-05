Joe Biden In 2020 Duplicates Hillary Clinton In 2016 – OpEd

Saturday, 7 March 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Hillary Clinton, of course, received the Democratic Party nomination in 2016 and was widely expected to beat Trump but she lost to him (though she won California by 4,269,978 in the popular vote, and so beat Trump by 2,864,974 in the nationwide popular vote, while she lost all other states by 1,405,002 votes, and so she would... 👓 View full article

