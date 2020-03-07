Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Expert: COVID-19 isn't containable and Canada should focus on protecting seniors

Expert: COVID-19 isn't containable and Canada should focus on protecting seniors

CTV News Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
A leading Canadian infectious disease specialist says, despite global efforts, COVID-19 cannot be contained and authorities need to focus instead on creating a warning system to alert seniors when to go into isolation.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

thebalf4

thebalf Expert: COVID-19 isn't containable and Canada should focus on protecting seniors https://t.co/3GxuczoRM9 Totally agree! 4 hours ago

WeThePatriots1

@WeThePatriots 🦉 RT @FluTrackers: Canada - A leading Canadian infectious disease specialist says, despite global efforts, #COVIDー19 cannot be contained and… 5 hours ago

klsbower

Klaus Bower Expert: COVID-19 isn't containable n Canada should focus protecting seniors. leading Canadian infectious disease sp… https://t.co/tUTdDtGjsF 6 hours ago

DrGurdeepParhar

Gurdeep Parhar Expert: COVID-19 isn't containable and Canada should focus on protecting seniors https://t.co/xMhF3rMG0t 6 hours ago

JayneBarnard1

Jayne Barnard RT @ja_brightside: Dr. Rau is exactly right. It is impossible to contain #nCoV2019. We need to protect vulnerable groups #cdnpoli #coronavi… 9 hours ago

ja_brightside

Feisty Jamaican Dr. Rau is exactly right. It is impossible to contain #nCoV2019. We need to protect vulnerable groups #cdnpoli… https://t.co/aDy0aGubH9 9 hours ago

wfrisch

wfrisch Expert: COVID-19 isn't containable and Canada should focus on protecting seniors https://t.co/qVCf1w1zqd 13 hours ago

andraesit

Andrea (Lim) Sit RT @MedicoLegalTO: Leading Canadian infectious disease specialist #MLST council member Dr. Neil Rau provides important information on #COV… 14 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.