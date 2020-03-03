Global  

South By Southwest Festival Canceled Amid Coronavirus Fears

Newsy Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
South By Southwest Festival Canceled Amid Coronavirus FearsWatch VideoSouth by Southwest, one of the largest media and tech festivals of the year, has officially been canceled amid concerns over the coronavirus. 

South by Southwest, which was set to begin March 13, takes place in Austin, Texas every year. On Friday, just one week from the start of the festival, Austin-Travis County...
News video: South By Southwest Festival Canceled Amid Coronavirus Fears

South By Southwest Festival Canceled Amid Coronavirus Fears 01:14

 Just one week ahead of the festival, city and county authorities declared a &quot;local state of disaster&quot; and banned events of 2,500 people or more.

Recent related news from verified sources

Facebook pulls out of South by Southwest festival over coronavirus fears

Facebook Inc is pulling out of this year's South by Southwest (SXSW) music and tech festival over growing concerns about the coronavirus outbreak, a spokesperson...
Reuters Also reported by •SFGateJust JaredSeattlePI.comDenver PostBelfast TelegraphThe WrapNYTimes.comUSATODAY.com

Coronavirus vs. SXSW: Music Industry Weighs Its Options

With more than 40,000 people signing a petition to cancel Austin’s upcoming South by Southwest festival and conference amid growing fears over coronavirus, a...
Billboard.com

lydia_breedlove

Lydia Breedlove RT @MarketWatch: This is the first time in 34 years that SXSW will not take place. It would have pumped about $356 million into the local… 30 seconds ago

Rochelle94965

Rochelle94965 RT @kylegriffin1: AUSTIN, Texas (AP) -- Officials in Austin, Texas, say South by Southwest arts and music festival has been canceled over v… 4 minutes ago

KearneyHub

Kearney Hub South by Southwest festival canceled over coronavirus fears https://t.co/drh0Mz2LIc 4 minutes ago

RyanMarcS

Ryan Schuette RT @Rahafox5: The Ultra Music Festival in Miami, Tomorrowland Winter in France & South by Southwest Festival in Texas all canceled due to #… 5 minutes ago

KOAA

KOAA News5 The festival, which celebrates the convergence of the interactive, film and music industries, was set to run from M… https://t.co/TR5BC6U1sk 5 minutes ago

msftkye

Kye♓️ RT @nytimes: Breaking News: South by Southwest was canceled. Officials in Austin, Texas, called off the music, technology and film festival… 6 minutes ago

dkkariuki

Deborah Kariuki Now I know people are scared if South By Southwest festival canceled due to coronavirus https://t.co/HoG8pjJPAu 10 minutes ago

milanzig

Milan South by Southwest Is Canceled as Coronavirus Fears Scuttle Festival https://t.co/4UQr338uZs https://t.co/41NplmIvcz 12 minutes ago

