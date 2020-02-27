Global  

President Trump calls Inslee a ‘snake’ after governor and Pence meet on coronavirus

Seattle Times Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
OLYMPIA — President Donald Trump Friday called Gov. Jay Inslee a “snake,” puncturing the feeling of bipartisanship in the wake of the vice president’s visit to Washington in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Vice President Mike Pence flew to Washington on Thursday to meet with Inslee and Washington’s congressional delegation to discuss the response to […]
 President Trump arrived in Palm Beach County Friday evening after spending a large portion of his day visiting Tennessee following this week’s deadly tornadoes.

21 people test positive for coronavirus on Grand Princess [Video]21 people test positive for coronavirus on Grand Princess

US officials say 21 people have tested positive for coronavirus on the Grand Princess, which is being held off San Francisco with 3,500 people on board, including 140 Britons. US vice president Mike..

Coronavirus outbreak affecting cruise industry [Video]Coronavirus outbreak affecting cruise industry

Saturday, Vice President Mike Pence along with Governor Ron DeSantis will meet with cruise line officials in South Florida.

President Trump calls Inslee a “snake” after governor and vice president’s bipartisan meeting on coronavirus

Backlash Erupts After Trump Appoints VP to Lead Coronavirus Outbreak Response: ‘Pence’s Incompetence Is Literally a Case Study’

Backlash Erupts After Trump Appoints VP to Lead Coronavirus Outbreak Response: ‘Pence’s Incompetence Is Literally a Case Study’Backlash erupts after President Donald Trump appoints Mike Pence to lead the coronavirus response: 'Pence's incompetence is literally a case study'
