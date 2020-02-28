Trump names Mark Meadows chief of staff, ousting Mick Mulvaney
Saturday, 7 March 2020 () WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — President Donald Trump on Friday pushed out Mick Mulvaney, his acting White House chief of staff, and replaced him with Rep. Mark Meadows, a stalwart conservative ally, shaking up his team in the middle of one of the biggest crises of his presidency. Trump announced the change on Twitter after […]
Mr. Mulvaney, a central figure in the president's pressure campaign on Ukraine, defied a subpoena to testify in the House impeachment inquiry and was never...