Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > I&B ministry lifts 48-hour ban on Asianet News, Media One

I&B ministry lifts 48-hour ban on Asianet News, Media One

Hindu Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
The ban on Asianet News was lifted at 1.30 am, while the ban on Media One was lifted at 9.30 am on Saturday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

New Jersey Senate Passes Ban On Single-Use Plastics [Video]New Jersey Senate Passes Ban On Single-Use Plastics

The proposed ban would apply to things like plastic bags and foam food containers and cups.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:24Published

Home Ministry: There is no accurate data on illegal immigrants in the country | Oneindia News [Video]Home Ministry: There is no accurate data on illegal immigrants in the country | Oneindia News

WEST BENGAL CHIEF MINISTER MAMATA BANERJEE SAID ON TUESDAY THAT THOSE WHO HAVE COME FROM BANGLADESH AND HAVE BEEN VOTING IN ELECTIONS ARE CITIZENS OF INDIA AND THEY ARE NOT REQUIRED TO APPLY FOR..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:24Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

IndiaToday

India Today The ban on Asianet News was lifted at 1.30 am, while the ban on Media One was lifted at 9.30 am on Saturday. https://t.co/ny89spDfoa 8 seconds ago

aditheesh

Satheesh PK RT @PTI_News: I&B ministry lifts 48-hour ban on Asianet News and Media One, both Kerala-based television news channels back on air: Sources 42 seconds ago

Nishant50093

Nishant kumar RT @suhasinih: I&B ministry lifts 48-hour ban on Asianet News, Media One https://t.co/plXirfJIdC 1 minute ago

Mohamma89898651

भारत कि GDP..24% मुस्लिम राज हि स्वर्णिम काल था।। RT @htTweets: 48-hour ban on Asianet News and Media One lifted https://t.co/xjXKrjgP8d 3 minutes ago

Sikanda57826726

Sikandar Khan, (skm) RT @the_hindu: Just in | I&B ministry lifts 48-hour ban on #AsianetNews and #MediaOne, both Kerala-based television news channels back on a… 5 minutes ago

SecondRepublic1

Second Republic We can understand the banning of Jihadi Media one but how did #ModiSarkar ban the sanskari Asianetnews owned by sup… https://t.co/iyLRG6zhov 6 minutes ago

GauraavSainii

Gauraav Sainii RT @the_hindu: The Centre today lifted the 48-hour ban imposed on Friday on two Malayalam news channels for reportage that could “enhance c… 9 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.