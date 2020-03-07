Vikipedia RT @ani_digital: Wasim Jaffer announces retirement from all forms of cricket Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/9BkDCgAU4m https://t.co/rnZNCl… 1 minute ago

State Times Wasim Jaffer announces retirement from all forms of game - https://t.co/PIRLfjQwwv https://t.co/2dp6juVgHZ 2 minutes ago

Roopchand Mahanthi RT @IExpressSports: #WasimJaffer announces retirement from all forms of cricket. His Test career, though, was short and underwhelming. The… 3 minutes ago

Ashish Magotra RT @thefield_in: @WasimJaffer14 #Replug As @WasimJaffer14 announces his retirement, here's looking back at his chat with @aditya_c19 last… 3 minutes ago

Ansari RT @CricketNDTV: Wasim Jaffer on Saturday announced retirement from all forms of cricket, drawing curtains on his illustrious career spanni… 5 minutes ago

Doctr Wasim Jaffer announces retirement from all forms of the game - Times of India https://t.co/8bCCuAScxx 6 minutes ago

Yash Thakur RT @Cricketracker: .@WasimJaffer14 bids adieu to all forms of cricket. Read More: https://t.co/W9iexc1jFW https://t.co/JvK9wYIJP9 8 minutes ago