Ronaldinho arrested in Paraguay in fake passport case

Al Jazeera Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Ex-Brazilian forward and his brother set to face judge who will decide whether to free them or keep them in custody.
Former Brazilian soccer star Ronaldinho arrested in Paraguay

Recent related news from verified sources

Brazil football great Ronaldinho detained in Paraguay after allegedly using fake passport

Brazil football great Ronaldinho detained in Paraguay after allegedly using fake passportBrazilian football star Ronaldinho has been detained in Paraguay on suspicion that he used a fake Paraguayan passport to enter the country.According to the...
New Zealand Herald

Ronaldinho arrested in Paraguay over fake passport claims

The former Brazilian footballer and his brother, who was also arrested in Paraguay, deny wrongdoing.
BBC News


Tweets about this

tokesca

Tokes CA RT @BBCWorld: Ronaldinho arrested in Paraguay over fake passport claims https://t.co/2vj3Axk9Fj 9 seconds ago

HenryOsama7

Henry Olunga Osama RT @guardian_sport: Ronaldinho arrested in Paraguay over fake passport row https://t.co/X4seauVKS3 2 minutes ago

guardian_sport

Guardian sport Ronaldinho arrested in Paraguay over fake passport row https://t.co/X4seauVKS3 5 minutes ago

KuncungKuno

kuncung kuno Ronaldinho arrested in Paraguay over fake passport claims https://t.co/kj9HVnjsk0 https://t.co/ZY7VMXuKQ4 6 minutes ago

SirMechiEsq_

Mechi RT @AJENews: Ronaldinho arrested in Paraguay in fake passport case https://t.co/plmin5MbLv https://t.co/Xx1YEfgM8j 7 minutes ago

khalidrafiq119

khalid rafiq Ronaldinho arrested in Paraguay over fake passport claims https://t.co/fgzomnNAY2 7 minutes ago

hitsmcrnews

Hits Manchester News Former Brazil & Barcelona star #Ronaldinho has been arrested in Paraguay after being accused of using a fake passpo… https://t.co/1SvEWWsD61 9 minutes ago

Alex_Albert

Alex Albert Ronaldinho arrested in Paraguay over fake passport claims https://t.co/fTX1wxswCT https://t.co/e0OUz2kGNe 9 minutes ago

