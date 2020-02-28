Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > 'May have been able to pass the virus:' Mississauga woman second case of coronavirus in Peel:Peel health seeking passengers from Feb. 28 flight

'May have been able to pass the virus:' Mississauga woman second case of coronavirus in Peel:Peel health seeking passengers from Feb. 28 flight

TheSpec.com Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
'May have been able to pass the virus:' Mississauga woman second case of coronavirus in Peel:Peel health seeking passengers from Feb. 28 flightPeel Public Health is seeking passengers of a February flight after a second Mississauga resident has tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Published < > Embed
News video: Second case of coronavirus in Arizona

Second case of coronavirus in Arizona 02:29

 Man in his 20s infected from person in another state.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus fatalities: World Health Organization figures disputed [Video]Coronavirus fatalities: World Health Organization figures disputed

New concerns about the coronavirus after the number of cases worldwide tops 100,000.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:22Published

Lee Co. sees first 'presumptive' coronavirus cases [Video]Lee Co. sees first 'presumptive' coronavirus cases

Lee Health released a statement late Friday night telling the public that it treated a patient who tested positive for coronavirus. That person has since died. The organization is currently treating a..

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 01:45Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Second case of coronavirus confirmed in Netherlands: health authorities

A new case of coronavirus has been confirmed in the Netherlands, health officials said on Friday, this time in the Dutch capital Amsterdam.
Reuters

Coronavirus confirmed case: Softball World Cup staff shared fight with patient

Coronavirus confirmed case: Softball World Cup staff shared fight with patientKey points: • Second case of coronavirus confirmed by testing last night• Kiwi woman returned to Auckland from holiday in northern Italy via Singapore on...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •Belfast Telegraphbizjournals

Tweets about this

AvantiWestCoast

Avanti West Coast @2Felines8 Hi Hele, really sorry to hear about the seat res issue, we'll be sure to pass your feedback on. Have you… https://t.co/kWPjhDrZwo 9 minutes ago

AvantiWestCoast

Avanti West Coast @Paul_of_London We're sorry to hear that it's a little busy onboard today, Paul, we'll be sure to pass your feedbac… https://t.co/6QrdrbqQhO 12 minutes ago

PKMNBreeder_Ray

𝔻𝕠𝕘𝕘𝕠 𝔻𝕠𝕖𝕤 𝔸𝕣𝕥 Anybody have any good mobile game recommendations? Been trying to find a good game to help me pass the time with b… https://t.co/Jfypd65AUt 24 minutes ago

havvke

lee hate tiktok because i have not been able to get the phrase "bitch pass me the rock" out of my head for the past 6 hours 3 hours ago

Jorge99793235

Jorge RT @KyrieIrving: Haha I wouldn't have been able to keep a straight face if I was interviewing Sherman, he backed it up so he gets a pass 3 hours ago

darkroutes

Heidi Williams @ParkerMolloy @gtconway3d Can we please add an intelligence amendment in relation to the office of the president. N… https://t.co/81xkPncceU 4 hours ago

OctobersMine

93’ I haven’t been exactly quiet about my anxiety as of late cause it’s gotten to the point where I had to go to the do… https://t.co/1IpA5vipbY 5 hours ago

MachadoRedacted

MachadoRedacted RT @BmptGuardian: JUST IN: Peel Health has confirmed the second case of coronavirus in the region. https://t.co/6zIODasjqX 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.