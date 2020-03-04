Saturday, 7 March 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

International Women's Day: So much more to do 25 years after the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, the most comprehensive roadmap for women's rights, the hard-fought victories gained are being reversed and in some areas, we are going backwards. March 8, 2020. International Women's Day. This is no time for complacency. This year's theme is "I am Generation Equality: Realizing Women's Rights" and comes after the release of the latest report by UN Women "Women's Rights in Review 25 years after Beijing" which takes a look at the victories and challenges in achieving full rights for women.


