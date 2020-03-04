Global  

Who can beat Donald Trump: Bernie Sanders or Joe Biden?

Al Jazeera Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Linda Sarsour and Lindy Li debate which Democratic candidate is best positioned to defeat Donald Trump in November.
News video: Biden's Super Tuesday surge reshapes Democratic race

Biden's Super Tuesday surge reshapes Democratic race 02:47

 The search for a Democrat to challenge Republican U.S. President Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 election narrowed on Wednesday to a choice between Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden, who staged a comeback in voting Super Tuesday to become the undisputed standard-bearer of the party's moderate wing. Jonah Green...

Biden, Sanders Prepare For Next Round Of Primary Elections [Video]Biden, Sanders Prepare For Next Round Of Primary Elections

More than 300 delegates are up for grabs Tuesday as voters in Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota and Washington go to the polls.

Michigan Is The Next Big Prize In The Democratic Nomination Race [Video]Michigan Is The Next Big Prize In The Democratic Nomination Race

In Michigan, Bernie Sanders is gearing for a comeback, while Joe Biden is looking to cement his status as the Democratic front-runner.

After Super Tuesday surge, Biden gets new boost as Bloomberg drops out

The search for a Democrat to challenge Republican U.S. President Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 election narrowed on Wednesday to a choice between Bernie Sanders and...
Bernie Sanders says his is 'stronger campaign to defeat Trump' as he criticises Joe Biden

'We are in the midst of a very, very difficult primary process. Come Tuesday, maybe Michigan is the most important state,' the Democratic candidate hopeful tells...
Phoenix Mentality🔥🌙 RT @TheNoFlyList_: I absolutely love that "ability to beat Donald Trump" is like the number one issue for most voters at this point... And… 11 minutes ago

Wayne Richtsmeier RT @rumbagal: Rosie O'Donnell Backs Joe Biden as 'Best Option' to Beat Donald Trump 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 Yeah okay @Rosie 😂😂😂😂😂. If Rosie says it...it… 18 minutes ago

Leftism Shark 🌹 Bernie Sanders is the best candidate to beat Donald Trump. #BernieBeatsTrump Video: @0rf https://t.co/JISx7mwhSR 28 minutes ago

John Eby RT @Kulinski_crat_1: Bernie RIPS Biden On Trade In New Michigan Ad: Watch: https://t.co/3Wo4sLRvj8 Joe Biden never saw a working class de… 38 minutes ago

Keefe RT @Kulinski_crat_1: Joe Biden Argued For Bernie Sanders' Medicare for All Plan in 2007...Before the Health Industry BOUGHT Joe Biden: Wat… 40 minutes ago

Parle G-Unit I absolutely love that "ability to beat Donald Trump" is like the number one issue for most voters at this point...… https://t.co/kvevWiS4pZ 40 minutes ago

Henry Porter @RogerFritz7 @Lisa488560421 Tulsi's not nearly that smug or arrogant. I haven't heard her once claim to be the onl… https://t.co/vpTvI3kyzE 43 minutes ago

Courtney Comer @_SJPeace_ Biden cannot beat Donald Trump. Our only hope is Bernie Sanders. Thank you for continuing to speak the truth @_SJPeace_ 48 minutes ago

