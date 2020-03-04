Who can beat Donald Trump: Bernie Sanders or Joe Biden?

Phoenix Mentality🔥🌙 RT @TheNoFlyList_: I absolutely love that "ability to beat Donald Trump" is like the number one issue for most voters at this point... And… 11 minutes ago

Wayne Richtsmeier RT @rumbagal: Rosie O'Donnell Backs Joe Biden as 'Best Option' to Beat Donald Trump 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 Yeah okay @Rosie 😂😂😂😂😂. If Rosie says it...it… 18 minutes ago

Leftism Shark 🌹 Bernie Sanders is the best candidate to beat Donald Trump. #BernieBeatsTrump Video: @0rf https://t.co/JISx7mwhSR 28 minutes ago

John Eby RT @Kulinski_crat_1: Bernie RIPS Biden On Trade In New Michigan Ad: Watch: https://t.co/3Wo4sLRvj8 Joe Biden never saw a working class de… 38 minutes ago

Keefe RT @Kulinski_crat_1: Joe Biden Argued For Bernie Sanders' Medicare for All Plan in 2007...Before the Health Industry BOUGHT Joe Biden: Wat… 40 minutes ago

Parle G-Unit I absolutely love that "ability to beat Donald Trump" is like the number one issue for most voters at this point...… https://t.co/kvevWiS4pZ 40 minutes ago

Henry Porter @RogerFritz7 @Lisa488560421 Tulsi's not nearly that smug or arrogant. I haven't heard her once claim to be the onl… https://t.co/vpTvI3kyzE 43 minutes ago