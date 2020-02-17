Global  

Ronaldinho arrested in Paraguay over fake passport claims

Independent Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Football star and his brother remain under police custody and are due to face judge on Saturday
News video: Ronaldinho appears in court

Ronaldinho appears in court 00:32

 Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho was in court on Saturday facing trial in Paraguay after being accused of entering the country with a fake passport.

Brazil icon Ronaldinho held in Paraguay over fake passport rap

Brazil icon Ronaldinho held in Paraguay over fake passport rapThe former Barcelona and AC Milan star's hopes of returning home a free man were frustrated when prosecution chiefs in Paraguay reversed an earlier decision to...
Daily Record Also reported by •talkSPORTNew Zealand HeraldBBC NewsIndian ExpressAl JazeeraNews24Mid-DayThe AgeBBC SportDaily Star

