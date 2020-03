A U.S. Navy sailor in Naples has tested positive for coronavirus marking the first infection for the U.S. military in Italy, a Navy official tells Fox News.



Recent related videos from verified sources Amazon Confirms First Case of COVID-19 Among US Employees Amazon Confirms First Case of COVID-19 Among US Employees An Amazon worker in Seattle, Washington, has tested positive for the coronavirus, adding to the growing number of cases in the United States... Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:14Published 3 days ago Two more cases of the coronavirus confirmed in Northern Ireland Northern Ireland's health minister Robin Swann announces that two more people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the region. The two cases are not connected. One recently travelled from northern.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:56Published 3 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources U.S. sailor confirmed with coronavirus in Italy A U.S. sailor deployed to Naples, Italy, has tested positive for the coronavirus, the U.S. military said on Saturday, in the second confirmed case among U.S....

Reuters 53 minutes ago



Lazio president Nicola Zingaretti tests positive for coronavirus and releases video message The coronavirus is rife in Italy with over 4,500 people affected, and Lazio president Nicola Zingaretti has announce he has tested positive for it

Daily Star 1 hour ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this