1 day ago < > Embed Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published Here's How Daylight Saving Time Affects Your Health 01:09 Here's How Daylight Saving Time Affects Your Health Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 a.m. on March 8. This means we lose a full hour of sleep. A recent study from the University of Colorado says that when clocks are moved up, the effect has a negative impact on one's health. According to the study,...