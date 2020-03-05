Global  

China hotel collapse: 70 people trapped in building used for coronavirus quarantine

Independent Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
A hotel being used as a coronavirus quarantine centre in China has collapsed, leaving 70 people trapped.
News video: Quarantined resident leaves coronavirus hotel room in mess in north China

Quarantined resident leaves coronavirus hotel room in mess in north China 02:07

 A hotel room used to quarantine residents during the coronavirus outbreak in northern China was left in a mess by its resident.

Seventy Trapped Under Rubble Of Collapsed Chinese Quarantine Hotel [Video]Seventy Trapped Under Rubble Of Collapsed Chinese Quarantine Hotel

A five-storey hotel in the Chinese port city of Quanzhou collapsed on Saturday. According to Reuters, the hotel was being used for coronavirus quarantine. State media reported the collapse has left..

China: Many trapped as hotel used for quarantine collapses [Video]China: Many trapped as hotel used for quarantine collapses

Approximately 70 people were trapped in a collapsed hotel in the city of Quanzhou, in southeastern Fujian province, the city government said on its website.

China: Hotel Used As COVID-19 Quarantine Site Collapses, Traps Dozens In Rubble

A hotel has collapsed in the southeastern Chinese city of Quanzhou, burying dozens of people under the rubble. The building was reportedly used as a quarantine...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •Deutsche WelleUSATODAY.comFOXNews.comThe AgeNews24CBC.caReutersFrance 24Wales OnlineSBS

