Protester killed in Guyana as unrest spreads over vote fraud reports

Reuters Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
A protester was shot dead as demonstrators took to the streets in Guyana on Saturday after opposition leaders and international observers accused the government of David Granger of rigging this week's presidential election.
