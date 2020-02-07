Global  

Pre-Fame Post Malone Music Video is Still Kinda Catchy

eBaums World Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Pre-Fame Post Malone Music Video is Still Kinda CatchyApparently, this was recorded for a school project and features Post Malone's pre-Malone alter ego - Leon DeChino.
News video: Mark Wahlberg warned Post Malone against getting more face tattoos

Mark Wahlberg warned Post Malone against getting more face tattoos 00:41

 Mark Wahlberg put his life experience to good use by warning rapper Post Malone against getting more face tattoos.

