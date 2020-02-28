Seventy trapped after Chinese coronavirus quarantine hotel collapses
Saturday, 7 March 2020 () About 70 people were trapped on Saturday after a five-storey hotel being used for coronavirus quarantine collapsed in the port city of Quanzhou in southeast China, state media said.
