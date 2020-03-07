Joshua Marshall RT @ABC: McCoy Tyner, the groundbreaking and influential jazz pianist and the last surviving member of the John Coltrane Quartet, has died.… 17 minutes ago John Leone McCoy Tyner, iconic and influential jazz pianist, dies - The Associated Press https://t.co/UsSz42lpo4 via @GoogleNews 1 hour ago LasVegas NewsChannel Las Vegas News McCoy Tyner, iconic and influential jazz pianist, dies - The Associated Press https://t.co/ZvR6DjhVgn https://t.co/uWYISCGHC2 1 hour ago WFXR News Groundbreaking jazz pianist McCoy Tyner passed away on Friday at the age of 81. He was the last surviving member of… https://t.co/TWtsu6eoHY 1 hour ago Larryinfishers.com RT @WISH_TV: McCoy Tyner, the groundbreaking and influential jazz pianist and the last surviving member of the John Coltrane Quartet, has d… 2 hours ago Ladi Sonuga McCoy Tyner, iconic and influential jazz pianist, dies - https://t.co/C3PWvuSRxQ 2 hours ago WISH-TV McCoy Tyner, the groundbreaking and influential jazz pianist and the last surviving member of the John Coltrane Qua… https://t.co/iapxrpoiJ5 2 hours ago Asma Norislam RT @News4SA: McCoy Tyner, iconic and influential jazz pianist, dies https://t.co/ScxkPlmRWJ https://t.co/NCHtPIrN3m 2 hours ago