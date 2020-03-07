Global  

McCoy Tyner, iconic and influential jazz pianist, dies

Seattle Times Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — McCoy Tyner, the groundbreaking and influential jazz pianist and the last surviving member of the John Coltrane Quartet, has died. He was 81. Tyner’s family confirmed the death in a statement released on social media Friday. No more details were provided. “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing […]
McCoy Tyner, iconic and influential jazz pianist, dies at 81

McCoy Tyner, the groundbreaking and influential jazz pianist and the last surviving member of the John Coltrane Quartet, has died. He was 81.
