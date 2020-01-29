Global  

Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Madeira Islands in Portugal: EMSC

Reuters Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck the Madeira Islands, an autonomous region of Portugal, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said on Saturday.
