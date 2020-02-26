Global  

Facebook says it will ban ads for medical face masks

Japan Today Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Facebook is temporarily banning advertisements for medical face masks as part of an effort to prevent use of its platform to exploit people's concerns about the new coronavirus.…
Recent related news from verified sources

Facebook says it will ban ads for medical face masks

WASHINGTON (AP) — Facebook is temporarily banning advertisements for medical face masks as part of an effort to prevent use of its platform to exploit people's...
Also reported by •Seattle TimesTIMETechCrunchCBS News

Coronavirus fear touches off a global run on face masks

Fear of the spreading coronavirus has led to a global run on sales of face masks despite medical experts' advice that most people who aren't sick don't need to...
Also reported by •Seattle Times

