Meghan Markle appears at International Women’s Day event in Britain

CBS News Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Meghan Markle appeared as a speaker at an International Women’s Day event in East London. Prince Harry and Markle are expected to step away from their roles as senior royals on March 31st.
News video: International Women's Day: Meet some of Europe's most inspirational female role models

International Women's Day: Meet some of Europe's most inspirational female role models 03:25

 International Women's Day: Meet some of Europe's most inspirational female role models

'She really is beautiful innit': Schoolboy wowed by Duchess of Sussex [Video]'She really is beautiful innit': Schoolboy wowed by Duchess of Sussex

The Duchess of Sussex visited Robert Clack School in Dagenham, east London on Friday to speak with pupils ahead of International Women's Day. 16-year-old Aker Okoye, who was invited on stage to speak..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 02:16Published

'OMG, that's Meghan' - duchess surprises students [Video]'OMG, that's Meghan' - duchess surprises students

The Duchess of Sussex surprised pupils in Dagenham, east London to mark International Women's Day.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 02:14Published


Recent related news from verified sources

100 women achievers honoured in Madurai, ahead of International Women’s Day

The event was organised by the Transgender Resource Centre and the Centre for Women’s Studies, Lady Doak College
Hindu

Meghan’s International Women’s Day message to men: ‘value women in your lives’

The Duchess of Sussex made a surprise visit to a school to deliver an International Women’s Day message to men to “value the women in your lives”.
Belfast Telegraph

