Young Jacob RT @USCIRF: USCIRF is concerned by reports that Shincheonji church members are being blamed for the spread of the #coronavirus. We urge the… 4 minutes ago

Sumixing RT @babegirl_blue: How drive-through testing could limit coronavirus contagion - CNN's Ivan Watson reports from Goyang, South Korea, where… 5 minutes ago

Ivan Tao RT @STcom: Coronavirus: South Korea reports 93 new cases, for total of 7,134 https://t.co/g88zKE6eZh 8 minutes ago

TheArticleTrunk South Korea reports 93 new coronavirus cases, for total of 7,134: Yonhap https://t.co/1mXNw57RL8 11 minutes ago

Samuel Camarade 🌐 RT @Reuters: South Korea reports 93 new coronavirus cases, for total of 7,134: Yonhap https://t.co/GxZ7j2RdI7 https://t.co/QkQ8e3lMce 13 minutes ago

Subiakto RT @TheKoreaHerald: [Breaking] South Korea reports 367 new cases of coronavirus, total now at 7,134 #COVID19 #Corona #Coronavirus #CoronaVi… 17 minutes ago

Rosalie Hamilton #DemCastOR RT @kpjpsp: What’s disturbing is that SK has been one of the most proactive in fighting COVID-19 with drive thru testing & effective measur… 19 minutes ago