South Korea reports 93 new coronavirus cases, for total of 7,134: Yonhap
Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
South Korea on Sunday reported 93 new coronavirus cases from late Saturday, for a total of 7,134 in the country, Yonhap news agency reported, citing health officials.
