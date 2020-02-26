Global  

Two women charged after fight breaks out as toilet paper panic buying escalates

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Two women charged after fight breaks out as toilet paper panic buying escalatesTwo Sydney women have been charged with affray following a fight in supermarket over toilet roll.Video of the incident, filmed yesterday in a Woolworths store in Chullora in Sydney's south west, was watched by hundreds of thousands...
News video: In a land with no toilet paper this family is king

In a land with no toilet paper this family is king 01:09

 An Australian family is sitting on a massive hoard of toilet paper after accidentally ordering a 12-year supply on the internet. Lucky for their neighbors, they plan to sell some in a fundraiser as some stores grapple with coronavirus panic-buying. Matthew Larotonda reports.

Two women charged after supermarket toilet paper fight

Two women will face a NSW court after a fight over toilet paper in a Sydney supermarket.
SBS

Two women charged after Woolworths toilet paper fight

Two women will face a NSW court after a fight over toilet paper in a Sydney supermarket.
SBS

opa1420

Lex de Grauw RT @opa1420: Women charged after toilet paper row at Sydney Woolworths goes viral https://t.co/wZf7q6FSCA 3 minutes ago

godfree_kd

former fetus 4 choice, she/her/hers 'It isn't Mad Max': women charged after fight over toilet paper in Sydney https://t.co/XVBURait6b 11 minutes ago

ecoscore

😇Justin 'imself👿 Nominated for roll of honour this #InternationalWomenDay2020 https://t.co/v0yXl0gXbY @SBSNews #IWD2020 12 minutes ago

timtrimingham

Timothy T Lee 'It isn't Mad Max': women charged after fight over toilet paper in Sydney https://t.co/6v6ry81W8d 15 minutes ago

Ichaboddeparted

👑LADY🐢DRAGON🐲SLAYER👊 RT @abcnews: Women charged after toilet paper row at Sydney Woolworths goes viral https://t.co/WyS8j9Rz00 15 minutes ago

MrCellaneous

MrCellaneous RT @Jonathan_S_Read: 'It isn't Mad Max': women charged after fight over toilet paper in Sydney Two women, aged 23 and 60, will face court o… 16 minutes ago

People0person

Proudly English RT @guardian: 'It isn't Mad Max': women charged after fight over toilet paper in Sydney https://t.co/u4B4CKqbrf 20 minutes ago

sociusalex

Alex🌹 'It isn't Mad Max': women charged after fight over toilet paper in Sydney #cronavirus #cronapanic https://t.co/A4UGTLL1AW 22 minutes ago

