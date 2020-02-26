Two women charged after fight breaks out as toilet paper panic buying escalates
Sunday, 8 March 2020 () Two Sydney women have been charged with affray following a fight in supermarket over toilet roll.Video of the incident, filmed yesterday in a Woolworths store in Chullora in Sydney's south west, was watched by hundreds of thousands...
An Australian family is sitting on a massive hoard of toilet paper after accidentally ordering a 12-year supply on the internet. Lucky for their neighbors, they plan to sell some in a fundraiser as some stores grapple with coronavirus panic-buying. Matthew Larotonda reports.