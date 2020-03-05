Coronavirus: Italy seals off millions of people in Lombardy region and 11 other provinces
Sunday, 8 March 2020 () Italy has sealed off around 16 million people in the region of Lombardy and 14 other provinces in a desperate attempt to contain its coronavirus outbreak, with 1200 new cases and 50 deaths in the nation in 24 hours.Elsewhere, a...
Death toll due to coronavirus in Italy rose to 79. Italian officials confirmed 27 new deaths on March 3. While addressing a press conference, Head of Italian civil protection and and special commissioner for coronavirus, Angelo Borrelli said, “The total number of those who died, based on the...
Meet the junior doctor who has cut through all the fog to bring you his no-nonsense video guide on everything you need to know about coronavirus. Cardiologist Dr Dominic Pimenta, 32, said was fed up of..
Italy has witnessed a surge in new coronavirus cases, prompting new measures to stave off the outbreak. Rome has enacted sweeping measures to limit mobility and... Deutsche Welle Also reported by •Hindu •The Age •BBC News •IndiaTimes •SBS
You Might Like
Tweets about this
gareththomasnz Coronavirus: Italy seals off millions of people in Lombardy region and 11 other provinces, via @nzherald https://t.co/OthG71OhpD 15 minutes ago
Suzanne Kelly Garner and Hosking have ranted on all week, lecturing their hysterical, ignorant listeners, on how stupid they all… https://t.co/SI88qpOCnf 38 minutes ago
Shyam Nair Coronavirus: Italy seals off millions of people in Lombardy region and 11 other provinces, via @nzherald https://t.co/2jlTL5CV2a 50 minutes ago
Melanie D. Coronavirus: Italy seals off millions of people in Lombardy region and 11 other provinces.
Good luck with that Ita… https://t.co/LiZXzLmxCw 2 hours ago
GASAN ASAFI Coronavirus: Italy seals off millions of people in Lombardy region and 11 other provinces
https://t.co/asZKgg7AUR 2 hours ago
Lesley Hamilton Coronavirus: Italy seals off millions of people in Lombardy region and 11 other provinces - NZ Herald https://t.co/yy6y9DhlRg 2 hours ago