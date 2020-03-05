Global  

Coronavirus: Italy seals off millions of people in Lombardy region and 11 other provinces

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus: Italy seals off millions of people in Lombardy region and 11 other provincesItaly has sealed off around 16 million people in the region of Lombardy and 14 other provinces in a desperate attempt to contain its coronavirus outbreak, with 1200 new cases and 50 deaths in the nation in 24 hours.Elsewhere, a...
News video: Coronavirus: Death toll rises to 79 in Italy, officials set up more quarantine facility

Coronavirus: Death toll rises to 79 in Italy, officials set up more quarantine facility 03:12

 Death toll due to coronavirus in Italy rose to 79. Italian officials confirmed 27 new deaths on March 3. While addressing a press conference, Head of Italian civil protection and and special commissioner for coronavirus, Angelo Borrelli said, “The total number of those who died, based on the...

