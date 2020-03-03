Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > New York Governor declares state emergency as coronavirus cases surge to 89

New York Governor declares state emergency as coronavirus cases surge to 89

Zee News Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Sharing a data Cuomo informed that the United States reported 13 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday bringing the total number to 89 in the country. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Published < > Embed
News video: Governor Declares State Of Emergency Over Coronavirus

Governor Declares State Of Emergency Over Coronavirus 02:41

 Newsom said the emergency proclamation will allow more access resources, personnel and funding to aid in response to coronavirus.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Update: Death Toll In U.S. Grows To 21 [Video]Coronavirus Update: Death Toll In U.S. Grows To 21

There have been two more deaths attributed to coronavirus, both in hard-hit Washington state. TV 10/55's Nancy Chen reports

Credit: WLNY CBS NY     Duration: 02:00Published

New Coronavirus cases found in Vietnamese city where USS Roosevelt is docked [Video]New Coronavirus cases found in Vietnamese city where USS Roosevelt is docked

New Coronavirus cases found in Vietnamese city where USS Roosevelt is docked.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:46Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: New York governor declares state of emergency

New York City has 11 confirmed cases with the newest one being a taxi driver.
Khaleej Times

New York’s Governor Cuomo requires insurers to waive cost sharing for COVID-19 tests

In a move that other states might want to emulate, New York State Governor Andrew M. Cuomo said that the state’s Department of Financial Services is requiring...
TechCrunch

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BCISLEMAN

Bill Both Coronavirus in N.Y.: Cuomo Declares State of Emergency https://t.co/55NtgEKx6C Not always a fan of the governor but… https://t.co/Mz4YzhPTZJ 8 minutes ago

PascoNOW

PascoNOW RT @jilevin: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo Declares State of Emergency Over COVID-19, Says CDC Was Caught 'Flatfooted' https://t.co/X72kac… 41 minutes ago

T77022783

T RT @PamMaccabee: New York governor declares state of emergency over coronavirus https://t.co/ZGJnUnMNp4 43 minutes ago

SierraSando89

Sierra Sando RT @PMBreakingNews: Breaking: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo declares a state of emergency due to coronavirus. New York has a total of 76 c… 58 minutes ago

PamMaccabee

Pamela Maccabee New York governor declares state of emergency over coronavirus https://t.co/ZGJnUnMNp4 59 minutes ago

jmarinezmaya

Juan Marinez RT @thehill: JUST IN: New York governor declares state of emergency over coronavirus https://t.co/47Rk0TMt0j https://t.co/QQqlQdZ2iY 2 hours ago

AmericnXX

Who Will Enforce the Law? RT @howroute: New York Governor Cuomo declares state of emergency as #coronavirus cases rise to 76 after infected taxi driver walked in to… 2 hours ago

mayrasons4

@mayrasons4 New York governor declares coronavirus state of emergency https://t.co/4niSenlivd Newsom Cuomo! God help CA & NY! 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.