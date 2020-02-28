Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > South Korea > South Korea calls for 'concessions, consideration and cooperation' as coronavirus spreads

South Korea calls for 'concessions, consideration and cooperation' as coronavirus spreads

Reuters Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
The number of new coronavirus cases in South Korea rose again on Sunday, albeit at a slightly lower rate than previous days, as officials called for the public to cooperate in new rationing policies for face masks.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare - Published < > Embed
News video: Thai cleaners disinfect restaurant used by worker who returned from coronavirus hot-spot South Korea

Thai cleaners disinfect restaurant used by worker who returned from coronavirus hot-spot South Korea 02:20

 Cleaners disinfect a restaurant in Chiang Rai, northern Thailand, today (March 5) after a worker returned from coronavirus hot-spot South Korea ate there. The overseas worker, one of 5,000 Thais returning from South Korea where 40 have died so far, took their family to the BBQ grill restaurant on...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Countries worst hit by coronavirus boost battle against epidemic [Video]Countries worst hit by coronavirus boost battle against epidemic

South Korea and China intensify measures in a bid to stem the virus.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:07Published

Tensions escalate in Asia over coronavirus [Video]Tensions escalate in Asia over coronavirus

Japan's prime minister has imposed a mandatory quarantine on all visitors from South Korea and China, triggering warnings of countermeasures.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 06:55Published


Recent related news from verified sources

South Korea Declares War On The Coronavirus Outbreak

South Korea Declares War On The Coronavirus OutbreakWatch VideoSouth Korea is expanding screenings for the coronavirus in the city of Daegu, which is at the center of the country's outbreak.  The coronavirus...
Newsy

Coronavirus scare: Two South Korean workers of Obra-C power project asked to work from home

Two South Koreans workers engaged in the construction work of Obra-C power project here, have been asked to work from home following the coronavirus scare. HR...
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sinsinmel

冬翡翠夏鮎 RT @japantimes: South Korea calls for 'concessions, consideration and cooperation' as coronavirus spreads https://t.co/RfqSi9PZr1 2 hours ago

HealthT21793947

Health Tips South Korea calls for 'concessions, consideration and cooperation' as coronavirus spreads https://t.co/UBcBuEWduS S… https://t.co/jKvrnuMGRv 2 hours ago

AnalyticaGlobal

Global Analytica South Korea calls for 'concessions, consideration and cooperation' as coronavirus spreads https://t.co/hqYNVc5oDj 2 hours ago

choonsikyoo

Choonsik Yoo (유춘식) South Korea calls for 'concessions, consideration and cooperation' as coronavirus spreads https://t.co/97IbLeFLuO 2 hours ago

japantimes

The Japan Times South Korea calls for 'concessions, consideration and cooperation' as coronavirus spreads https://t.co/RfqSi9PZr1 2 hours ago

minubak

Minwoo Park South Korea calls for 'concessions, consideration and cooperation' as coronavirus spreads https://t.co/C0XctgSdLM 3 hours ago

TheArticleTrunk

TheArticleTrunk South Korea calls for ‘concessions, consideration and cooperation’ as coronavirus spreads https://t.co/Hh5lidZos8 3 hours ago

Wellcome_Home

Wellcome-home (South Korea calls for ‘concessions, consideration and cooperation’ as coronavirus spreads) has been published on G… https://t.co/CQ5g4sdpnz 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.