Saudi Arabia: Arrested Three Prominent Saudi Royals For Alleged Coup
Sunday, 8 March 2020 () Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, also known as MbS and seen as the de facto ruler of the Kingdom, has reportedly detained three senior members of the Arab kingdom’s royal family, including his own uncle.
There are other news reports that claim up to 20 members of the Saudi Royal family have also been...
Saudi Arabia has detained two senior members of the Saudi royal family - Prince Ahmed bin Abdulaziz, the younger brother of King Salman, and Mohammed bin Nayef, the king's nephew, two sources with knowledge of the matter said. Francesca Lynagh reports.