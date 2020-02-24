Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Saudi Arabia: Arrested Three Prominent Saudi Royals For Alleged Coup

Saudi Arabia: Arrested Three Prominent Saudi Royals For Alleged Coup

Eurasia Review Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, also known as MbS and seen as the de facto ruler of the Kingdom, has reportedly detained three senior members of the Arab kingdom’s royal family, including his own uncle.

There are other news reports that claim up to 20 members of the Saudi Royal family have also been...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Saudi Arabia detains two senior royals: sources

Saudi Arabia detains two senior royals: sources 00:44

 Saudi Arabia has detained two senior members of the Saudi royal family - Prince Ahmed bin Abdulaziz, the younger brother of King Salman, and Mohammed bin Nayef, the king&apos;s nephew, two sources with knowledge of the matter said. Francesca Lynagh reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Saudi crackdown: King Salman's brother and nephew detained [Video]Saudi crackdown: King Salman's brother and nephew detained

Prince Mohammed bin Nayef and Prince Ahmed bin Abdulaziz are reportedly accused of treason.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 04:29Published

Locust Swarms Coat the Skies of Saudi Arabia [Video]Locust Swarms Coat the Skies of Saudi Arabia

Occurred on February 21, 2020 / Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia Info from Licensor: "It’s because summer is coming so that the grasshopper is going out but this time is to much they say it’s normal for..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 00:43Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Saudi Arabia detains senior royals for alleged coup plot, including king's brother: sources

Saudi Arabia has detained three senior Saudi princes including Prince Ahmed bin Abdulaziz, the younger brother of King Salman, and Prince Mohammed bin Nayef, the...
Reuters

Saudi Arabia detains senior royals for alleged coup plot, including king's brother -sources

Saudi Arabia has detained three senior Saudi princes including Prince Ahmed bin Abdulaziz, the younger brother of King Salman, and Prince Mohammed bin Nayef, the...
Reuters India


Tweets about this

AlexRivera12121

@AlexRivera1212🇪🇸 🇫🇷 RT @EurasiaReview: Saudi Arabia: Arrested Three Prominent Saudi Royals For Alleged Coup https://t.co/D0uTSBmjEd 2 hours ago

EurasiaReview

Eurasia Review Saudi Arabia: Arrested Three Prominent Saudi Royals For Alleged Coup https://t.co/D0uTSBmjEd 3 hours ago

Saudi24N

Saudi 24 News Three princes arrested in Saudi Arabia for “plotting a coup” to topple the crown prince https://t.co/eihwY6yzNB https://t.co/YFKhk6Lqzq 3 hours ago

EurasiaReview

Eurasia Review Saudi Arabia: Arrested Three Prominent Saudi Royals For Alleged Coup https://t.co/NkbtSI7oIZ https://t.co/ChjV77MZuV 3 hours ago

DigikenKen

Ken Saudi Arabia arrested three members of the royal family for an attempted coup. America really needs to arrest the t… https://t.co/QR3hrDpJoq 4 hours ago

albertomd

Alberto Sanchez Saudi Arabia: Three Members of Royal Family Are Arrested - The New York Times https://t.co/jK5mpsA6Hh 4 hours ago

786MBA

MBA RT @Islam21c: Several reports have emerged suggesting that three senior members of Saudi Arabia's royal family, including the king's brothe… 5 hours ago

Kristin53317358

Kristinemarie RT @peterbakernyt: Saudi Arabia’s MBS has had three members of the royal family arrested to guard his own power, including Mohammed bin Nay… 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.