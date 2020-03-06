Global  

'Coronavirus quarantine hotel' collapses in southeast China, trapping dozens

Mid-Day Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
About 70 people were trapped on Saturday after a hotel being used for coronavirus quarantine collapsed in the Chinese city of Quanzhou in Fujian Province, the city's authority said on its website.

Video posted online showed rescue workers clambering over mounds of rubble. It was not clear how tall the building had been before...
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Seventy Trapped Under Rubble Of Collapsed Chinese Quarantine Hotel

Seventy Trapped Under Rubble Of Collapsed Chinese Quarantine Hotel 00:34

 A five-storey hotel in the Chinese port city of Quanzhou collapsed on Saturday. According to Reuters, the hotel was being used for coronavirus quarantine. State media reported the collapse has left about 70 people trapped in the rubble. The hotel collapsed at about 7:30 p.m. local time. The Quanzhou...

Recent related videos from verified sources

China: Many trapped as hotel used for quarantine collapses [Video]China: Many trapped as hotel used for quarantine collapses

Approximately 70 people were trapped in a collapsed hotel in the city of Quanzhou, in southeastern Fujian province, the city government said on its website.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:22Published

Buddhist monks sew orange face masks that match their robes to protect against coronavirus [Video]Buddhist monks sew orange face masks that match their robes to protect against coronavirus

Buddhist monks in Thailand are working around the clock to sew scared orange face masks to guard themselves against coronavirus. The religious devotees in Chiang Mai in the north of the country..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 05:44Published


Recent related news from verified sources

China: 'Coronavirus quarantine' hotel collapses, trapping dozens

Up to 70 people are trapped following the collapse of a hotel in eastern China. The building was being used to quarantine those suspected of having COVID-19....
Deutsche Welle

Five-storey coronavirus quarantine hotel in China collapses, killing at least four

A hotel being used for coronavirus quarantine has collapsed in the Chinese city of Quanzhou.
SBS

