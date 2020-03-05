Global  

Washington, D.C., has first 'presumptive positive' test for coronavirus

Reuters India Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
A person in Washington, D.C., has had a "presumptive positive test" for the coronavirus, Mayor Muriel Bowser said on Twitter on Saturday.
News video: Stafford Texas Mayor And Fire Chief Address 'Presumptive Positive Case' Of Coronavirus

Stafford Texas Mayor And Fire Chief Address 'Presumptive Positive Case' Of Coronavirus 21:38

 Stafford Texas Mayor Leonard Scarcella and Fire Chief Lawrence Di Camillo talk about the presumptive positive case of coronavirus in Fort Bend County.

Coronavirus in India: 5 more test positive in Kerala, total cases reach 39 | Oneindia nEWS [Video]Coronavirus in India: 5 more test positive in Kerala, total cases reach 39 | Oneindia nEWS

5 OF A FAMILY INFECTED WITH CORONAVIRUS IN KERALA TAKING THE TOTAL TOLL TO 39. 3 MORE PEOPLE HAD TESTED POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS YESTERDAY. YES BANK CO-FOUNDER RANA KAPOOR WAS ARRESTED BY THE..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:21Published

Coronavirus: First Patients In Virginia, DC Test Positive; Marylanders Take Precautionary Steps [Video]Coronavirus: First Patients In Virginia, DC Test Positive; Marylanders Take Precautionary Steps

Three patients in Maryland, one in Virginia and one in Washington, D.C. have all contracted the coronavirus as of Saturday evening.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 03:12Published


Camden County reports first 'presumptive positive' case of coronavirus

The first "presumptive positive" case of the COVID-19 strain of the coronavirus has been identified in Camden County, officials said Friday afternoon. The man, a...
Denver reports 2 COVID-19 cases, bringing total Colorado cases to 4

The City and County of Denver announced Friday afternoon that two Denver residents tested presumptive positive for the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, through...
