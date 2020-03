As the number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in US crossed 400, Governor of the state of New York Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency on Saturday.



Recent related videos from verified sources Coronavirus Update: Tri-State Area Infected Count Up To 93 With the coronavirus cases in New York doubling in the last 24 hours, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has declared a state of emergency to unlock certain government powers to handle the outbreak - but testing kits.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:15Published now Coronavirus: Schools and universities closed as state of emergency declared in West Bank and Gaza Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas declared a 30-day state of emergency on Thursday (March 5th) after coronavirus cases were reported in Bethlehem. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 05:00Published 2 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Second coronavirus case confirmed in New York state, U.S. cases top 100 A man who lives in a New York suburb and works in Manhattan tested positive for the novel coronavirus, bringing the total confirmed cases in the state to two,...

Reuters India 5 days ago



New York state coronavirus cases double, Senate passes $8.3 billion spending bill The number of people who have the novel coronavirus in New York state doubled to 22 on Thursday following an increase in testing, as Tennessee and the city of...

Reuters 3 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this