Toilet paper is 'like gold': Coronavirus fears create queues out the door at grocery shops

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Toilet paper is 'like gold': Coronavirus fears create queues out the door at grocery shopsOne man queued for almost two hours to buy toilet paper while another arrived at his grocery store at 5am and still got caught in crowds.The toilet paper crisis gripping Australia has reached new levels, with one man waiting in...
News video: Read all about it! Newspaper prints toilet paper pages

Read all about it! Newspaper prints toilet paper pages 00:23

 An Australia newspaper distributes pages of toilet paper to highlight the tissue crisis during coronavirus outbreak on Wednesday (March 5).

Recent related videos from verified sources

Has the world gone totally mad over the Coronavirus outbreak? [Video]Has the world gone totally mad over the Coronavirus outbreak?

This aisle of toilet paper in Australia is no more due to strange fears about the effects of the Coronavirus. Full credit to: @jasemtaylor on Twitter

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:06Published

Newspaper prints pages to use at toilet paper? [Video]Newspaper prints pages to use at toilet paper?

Newspaper prints pages to use at toilet paper?

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 00:54Published


Recent related news from verified sources

No square to spare in Australia as stores cap toilet paper 'panic buying' over coronavirus

Australia's biggest grocery chain Woolworths Group Ltd and the local arm of Costco Wholesale Corp put limits on purchases of toilet paper amid "panic buying" by...
Reuters Also reported by •SBSJapan Today

Toilet paper shortages reported around the world as coronavirus fears take hold

Coronavirus concerns appear to have created an international rush for toilet paper, with social media images showing low supplies in a number of countries.
Belfast Telegraph

