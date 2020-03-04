Global  

Tim Hortons gets rid of Roll Up The Rim paper cups amid coronavirus outbreak

TheSpec.com Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Tim Hortons gets rid of Roll Up The Rim paper cups amid coronavirus outbreakCanadian coffee giant Tim Hortons is getting rid of Roll Up The Rim paper cups in advance of its iconic annual giveaway because of public health concerns over the novel coronavirus. Changes to the nationwide contest, in which customers win $30 mil
News video: Read all about it! Newspaper prints toilet paper pages

Read all about it! Newspaper prints toilet paper pages 00:23

 An Australia newspaper distributes pages of toilet paper to highlight the tissue crisis during coronavirus outbreak on Wednesday (March 5).

Tim Hortons scraps Roll Up The Rim contest cups amid coronavirus fears

Tim Hortons says it is scrapping paper cups for its upcoming Roll Up The Rim contest due to the novel coronavirus outbreak and running the contest online.
CBC.ca

'We did fall down there': Tim Hortons apologizing after app wiped out balances for some users

As Tim Hortons prepares to go digital with Roll Up the Rim To Win next week, the app that will become the central feature of the campaign is facing criticism...
CBC.ca


