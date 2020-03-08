Global  

Covid-19: Italy announces coronavirus quarantine affecting 16 million people

Khaleej Times Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Packed restaurants quickly emptied out as many people rushed to the train station.
 More than a quarter of Italy’s population have been placed in mandatory quarantine as the government attempts to stem the spread of coronavirus. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte signed a decree just after midnight, which affects about 16 million people in the country’s prosperous north, including...

Coronavirus quarantine hotel collapses in China [Video]Coronavirus quarantine hotel collapses in China

Several people have died and more remain trapped after a hotel, where people were being observed for coronavirus, collapsed in China on Saturday evening. David Doyle reports.

Lockdown in Italy's north after coronavirus spike [Video]Lockdown in Italy's north after coronavirus spike

The Italian government introduced dramatic measures on Sunday, quarantining 16 million people in the country's north, after its biggest one-day spike in coronavirus cases. David Doyle reports.

Italy places a quarter of its whole population under lockdown to fight coronavirus spread

At least 15 million people in Italy have been put into quarantine in an attempt to halt the spread of coronavirus.
SBS Also reported by •France 24CBC.caWales Online

Italy announces virus quarantine affecting 16 million people

ROME (AP) — Italy’s prime minister announced a sweeping coronavirus quarantine early Sunday, restricting the movements of about a quarter of the country’s...
Seattle Times

