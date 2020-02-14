Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > UK finance minister Sunak looking at ways to relax spending limit

UK finance minister Sunak looking at ways to relax spending limit

Reuters India Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
British finance minister Rishi Sunak, under pressure to fund the fight against the coronavirus and meet election promises in this week's budget, has said he is looking at possible changes to rules which could allow him to spend more.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Britain announces war chest to fight coronavirus

Britain announces war chest to fight coronavirus 02:01

 Britain's finance minister, Rishi Sunak, unveiled a budget with a multi-billion-pound stimulus package to help ward off the economic impact of coronavirus.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Narayana Murthy's son-in-law Rishi Sunak appointed as the new finance minister of UK | Oneindia News [Video]

Narayana Murthy's son-in-law Rishi Sunak appointed as the new finance minister of UK | Oneindia News

INFOSYS CO-FOUNDER NARAYANA MURTHY'S SON-IN-LAW BUT NOW THE ENTIRE WORLD KNOWS 39 YEAR OLD RISHI SUNAK AS HE TAKES OVER THE SECOND MOST IMPORTANT GOVT POSITION IN THE BORIS JOHNSON CABINET AS THE NEWS..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:37Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Big-spending Sunak ditches taunts and jokes in his first UK budget

British finance minister Rishi Sunak announced a spending splurge to ward off the economic effects of coronavirus in his maiden budget on Wednesday, ditching the...
Reuters India

UK sees no need for its own U.S.-style travel ban: finance minister Sunak

British finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Thursday that Britain did not see the need for a U.S-style flying ban as part of its response to the spread of...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

VIXC_News

VIXC News UK finance minister Sunak looking at ways to relax spending limit, World News - https://t.co/8Jn5Ciu7SK #VIXC #LatestComments 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.