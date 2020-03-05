Global  

Kamala Harris endorses Joe Biden for Democratic nominee

Independent Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Kamala Harris has announced she is endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee for president.
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Michigan Gov. Whitmer Endorses Biden

Michigan Gov. Whitmer Endorses Biden 00:37

 Surging Joe Biden has picked up a major endorsement in Michigan from the state's governor, Gretchen Whitmer. Biden is quickly consolidating support from centrist Democrats as the race narrows between him and Sanders. Whitmer told MSNBC's Morning Joe that she would be voting for Biden in the state's...

Recent related videos from verified sources

VP Picks: Biden And Bernie [Video]VP Picks: Biden And Bernie

Bernie and Biden are currently battling for the Democratic presidential nomination. Many are beginning to wonder about the nominee's vice-presidential pick, reports Business Insider. Their selections..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published

Former Presidential Candidate John Delaney Endorses Joe Biden For President [Video]Former Presidential Candidate John Delaney Endorses Joe Biden For President

Days after authoring an op-ed urging some candidates to drop out of the 2020 presidential race in order to narrow the field, former presidential candidate John Delaney has thrown his support behind..

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:21Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Kamala Harris Endorses Joe Biden for President

Ms. Harris, who ended her own presidential campaign in December, is the latest in a parade of prominent Democrats to throw her support behind Mr. Biden.
NYTimes.com

Sen. Kamala Harris endorses Biden for president

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kamala Harris endorsed Joe Biden on Sunday and said she would “do everything in my power” to help elect him, becoming the latest dropout...
Seattle Times

RobinsonGeorge_

George R. Robinson III RT @kylegriffin1: Kamala Harris has endorsed Joe Biden for president. https://t.co/zef4iJY1V0 2 seconds ago

Troy_Johnson

Troy Johnson RT @cnnbrk: US Senator and former Democratic candidate Kamala Harris announces she'll endorse Joe Biden for president https://t.co/iNucSWbL… 4 seconds ago

jeromegodefroy

Jérôme Godefroy RT @nytimes: Breaking News: Kamala Harris endorsed Joe Biden for president on Sunday, the latest prominent Democrat to throw her support be… 7 seconds ago

beatnikjourno

Ash So @KamalaHarris supports @JoeBiden How we feel 'bout that? https://t.co/pwItyhyDn1 9 seconds ago

PassTheSalty

🇺🇸 DeeJ 🏳️‍🌈 #JoeBidenForPresident2020 Kamala Harris Endorses Joe Biden For 2020 Democratic Presidential Nomination #JoeBiden2020 https://t.co/YuhnfD79A2 10 seconds ago

KFClinton3

KFClinton RT @HoarseWisperer: Kamala Harris endorses Joe Biden. Announces she will be with him in Detroit on Monday night ahead of Michigan’s Tuesda… 11 seconds ago

pantagrapher

pantagrapher RT @BillRuthhart: California Sen. Kamala Harris endorses Joe Biden for president https://t.co/9XTh86OGLB 15 seconds ago

jbinkly

Jay Binkly RT @HabibaChoudhu: It doesn’t surprise me that Kamala Harris endorsed Biden. It surprises me that she exposed his segregationist involvem… 17 seconds ago

