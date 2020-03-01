Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Police: 1 killed, 17 wounded in Cleveland party shooting

Police: 1 killed, 17 wounded in Cleveland party shooting

Seattle Times Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
CLEVELAND (AP) — At least one person was killed and 17 people were injured when gunfire erupted late Saturday following a fight at a party in Cleveland, Ohio, attended by multiple motorcycle clubs, police said. A 48-year-old man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds when Cleveland police officers responded to an address in a […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Published < > Embed
News video: Bodycam video shows the moment Cleveland Police arrived at Mayor Frank Jackson's house as part of a murder investigation

Bodycam video shows the moment Cleveland Police arrived at Mayor Frank Jackson's house as part of a murder investigation 02:28

 Bodycam video shows the moment Cleveland Police arrived at Mayor Frank Jackson's house as part of a murder investigation

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Police chief's cell phone records raise questions about murder investigation at mayor's house [Video]Police chief's cell phone records raise questions about murder investigation at mayor's house

There are new questions about a murder investigation that led Cleveland Police to Mayor Frank Jackson's home in August after cell phone records show a flurry of calls to and from Police Chief Calvin..

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 03:41Published

Police use beanbag round on man who allegedly threatened officers at Painesville gas station [Video]Police use beanbag round on man who allegedly threatened officers at Painesville gas station

Police used a less-than-lethal beanbag round on a man near a gas station in Painesville after he crashed into a gas pump and several cars and then allegedly threatened officers, according to the Lake..

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 02:05Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Police: Suspects in custody in Chicago shooting that hurt 6

CHICAGO (AP) — Police arrested two men suspected of wounding six people during a shooting outside a party early Saturday on Chicago’s South Side, authorities...
Seattle Times

'Today, the police does exactly what its political masters want,' says former IPS officer Julio Ribeiro

The Supreme Court laid down six directions with respect to police reform, in Prakash Singh's case, in 2006. But successive governments have been skirting these...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this

pawyai1

Mark Gunfire breaks out at Cleveland party, leaving 1 dead, 17 wounded, police said https://t.co/u6bsP1gkHr via @USATODAY 2 minutes ago

HillaryKenyon

Hillary Kenyon RT @nytimes: A man was killed and 17 other people wounded after gunfire erupted at a party involving multiple motorcycle clubs on Saturday… 7 minutes ago

MaryRWilliams4

M R Williams AMERICA'S WAR ZONE, Cleveland battlefield Motorcycle clubs party. Some were ejected from party. They returned w/ g… https://t.co/UFQGRSAmpM 8 minutes ago

Fabiolucv

Fábio 🇧🇷 🇺🇲 Police: 1 killed, 17 wounded in Cleveland party shooting https://t.co/6IuPHDBt8H https://t.co/IqS8JRS90g 13 minutes ago

Marine1JPN

Richard D. Dudley Police: 1 killed, 17 wounded in Cleveland party shootout - ABC News https://t.co/8XedY7TTif via @GoogleNews 16 minutes ago

OfficialMGN

Ibeh Genius I. »MGN-AFRICA® pin:263789F4 » Police: 1 killed, 17 wounded in Cleveland party shooting: Police say gunfire that follo… https://t.co/ZhEPNqIMZK 17 minutes ago

retiredmedicwtc

Andre J. RT @USATODAY: Police said the case has “multiple shooters" and remains under investigation “in terms of arrests." https://t.co/RAgbRStT45 23 minutes ago

LuzanoB

Galileo B. Luzano 1 Killed and 17 Wounded in Biker Clubs Shooting, Police Say https://t.co/Wac90VscYj 23 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.