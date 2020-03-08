Global  

10 Dead After Chinese Coronavirus Quarantine Hotel Collapse

Newsy Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
10 Dead After Chinese Coronavirus Quarantine Hotel CollapseWatch Video10 people have died and 23 are missing after a Chinese hotel being used as a coronavirus quarantine center collapsed Saturday.

Eighty people were inside of the Quanzhou city hotel when it collapsed Saturday night. More than 1,000 firefighters and seven rescue dogs searched through the rubble to rescue dozens of...
News video: 10 Dead After Chinese Coronavirus Quarantine Hotel Collapse

10 Dead After Chinese Coronavirus Quarantine Hotel Collapse 00:54

 Eighty people were inside of the Quanzhou city hotel when it collapsed Saturday night.

