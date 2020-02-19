Bill would lift yoga ban in schools, but don’t say namaste

Global  

Seattle Times Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama lawmakers might lift a decades-old ban on yoga in public schools, but the bill would keep the greeting “namaste” on the forbidden list. The bill by Rep. Jeremy Gray, a Democratic legislator from Opelika, is on the proposed debate agenda Tuesday in the Alabama House of Representatives. The bill says […]
