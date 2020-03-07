Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > International Women's Day: With Shoes And Stones, Islamists Disrupt Pakistan Rally

International Women's Day: With Shoes And Stones, Islamists Disrupt Pakistan Rally

NPR Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
The demonstrators, who were at a rival event held by hardline Islamist groups, were particularly enraged by one slogan the women's day rally adopted: "mera jism, mera marzi" – "my body, my choice."
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: International Women's Day: Around 1000 women hold bike rally in Nagpur: Watch| Oneindia News

International Women's Day: Around 1000 women hold bike rally in Nagpur: Watch| Oneindia News 02:25

 A bike rally was organised in Mumbai on March 08 on the occasion of International Women's Day. Various women organisations participated in the bike rally carrying placards and posters with different slogans written on it. Around 1000 women have participated in the rally. Few women’s wore nauvari...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Women's rights activists attacked, arrested on International Women's Day [Video]Women's rights activists attacked, arrested on International Women's Day

A march in Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek on International Women's Day is attacked by masked men, before dozens of women were then arrested by police. David Doyle reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:02Published

SheInspiresUs Dipa Karmakar remembers her mother coach on International Women's Day [Video]SheInspiresUs Dipa Karmakar remembers her mother coach on International Women's Day

SheInspiresUs Dipa Karmakar remembers her mother coach on International Women's Day

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:29Published


Recent related news from verified sources

International Women's Day: Rights activists attacked and detained

Police in Kyrgyzstan’s capital have detained dozens of women protesters at a rally to mark International Women’s Day after masked men attacked them and tore...
Deutsche Welle

Why Australia's Women of Colour need to be at the forefront of International Women's Day

OPINION: As Australia marks International Women’s Day, one writer explores why Women of Colour and the topic of race can’t be left out of conversations about...
SBS Also reported by •IndiaTimesMashablePinkNewsHousingWire

Tweets about this

Tkamal147

Tausif Kamal RT @ShamaJunejo: This is how we are in global news today on #IWD2020 Islamists pelted campaigners with stones, shoes and sticks as they ma… 2 minutes ago

iamsandyjohns

Sandy Johns International Women’s Day: With Shoes And Stones, Islamists Disrupt Pakistan Rally – NPR https://t.co/IVy68ZZQ6H 3 minutes ago

MaryKeithBare1

Mary RT @NPR: An organizer of the International Women's Day rally in Islamabad said the attacks from hardline Islamist groups underscored why th… 4 minutes ago

ShamaJunejo

Shama Junejo This is how we are in global news today on #IWD2020 Islamists pelted campaigners with stones, shoes and sticks as… https://t.co/YJbmXRr4Ja 5 minutes ago

Morgan_Finnsio

⇙⇙⇙Morgan Finnsiö⇙⇙⇙ NPR: Demonstrators belonging to Islamist groups attacked an International Women's Day rally in the Pakistani capita… https://t.co/Jd1H8yxHYU 15 minutes ago

shanticate

Cate أخت كيت LLB AUTHOR 🌹🌹🌹 Conservative lawyers petitioned the courts in Pakistan's three cities to try to ban the women's marches.  With man… https://t.co/FVjUMtaL0w 16 minutes ago

MzQuixote

Ms Nite International Women's Day: With Shoes And Stones, Islamists Disrupt Pakistan Rally https://t.co/zjIVmAoyJQ 19 minutes ago

suzan_batu

Suzan Batu RT @WBUR: Demonstrators belonging to Islamist groups attacked an International Women's Day rally in the Pakistani capital Islamabad on Sund… 21 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.