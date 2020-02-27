Global  

D.C. church reports its rector tests positive for coronavirus

Seattle Times Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — A prominent Episcopal church in Washington suspended all activities Sunday after announcing that one of its senior leaders was the first person in the nation’s capital to test positive for the coronavirus. The Rev. Timothy Cole, the church rector, was in stable condition after being hospitalized Saturday night, according to a statement […]
