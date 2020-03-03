Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Department of Health and Social Care > Number of UK coronavirus cases rises by 30% to 273

Number of UK coronavirus cases rises by 30% to 273

Reuters Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United Kingdom has risen by 64 to 273, the Department of Health and Social Care said on Sunday, a leap of 30% and the biggest one-day increase so far.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus Update: 89 Cases Confirmed In New York

Coronavirus Update: 89 Cases Confirmed In New York 03:08

 Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency Saturday as the number of coronavirus cases in the state jumped to 89; TV 10/55's John Dias reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Grand Princess Cruise Ship Preparing To Dock In Oakland In Response To Coronavirus Cases [Video]Grand Princess Cruise Ship Preparing To Dock In Oakland In Response To Coronavirus Cases

More than three thousand people aboard the cruise ship have been stuck onboard for days in northern California as health officials coordinate a response to multiple cases of the novel coronavirus.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:07Published

New Coronavirus cases found in Vietnamese city where USS Roosevelt is docked [Video]New Coronavirus cases found in Vietnamese city where USS Roosevelt is docked

New Coronavirus cases found in Vietnamese city where USS Roosevelt is docked.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:46Published


Recent related news from verified sources

China To Quarantine Certain Travelers Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

China To Quarantine Certain Travelers Amid Coronavirus OutbreakWatch VideoTravelers heading to China could face quarantine if they come from countries with a high number of coronavirus cases. According to Chinese state...
Newsy Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphWales OnlineReuters

Cuomo confirms coronavirus cases in Saratoga County, declares state of emergency

The first confirmed cases of the coronavirus were reported in the Capital Region on Saturday as Gov. Andrew Cuomo said two people in Saratoga County have tested...
bizjournals Also reported by •ReutersNaturalNews.comWales OnlineIndependent

Tweets about this

shubhs4258

Shubham Naik RT @IndianExpress: Coronavirus: Jammu and Kashmir reports first case, number in India rises to 40. Follow LIVE updates here: https://t.co/8… 33 seconds ago

ChloeV_WBNG

Chloe Vincente WBNG CORONAVIRUS CONCERNS Some schools are closing in NY as the number of coronavirus cases rises to 105 https://t.co/oTl0P0OW04 2 minutes ago

IndianExpress

The Indian Express Coronavirus: Jammu and Kashmir reports first case, number in India rises to 40. Follow LIVE updates here: https://t.co/8Efmt1lffu 4 minutes ago

ArtiSharma001

#JaiShriRam🇮🇳ArtiSharma_VHS. Coronavirus LIVE updates: Jammu and Kashmir reports first case, number in India rises to 40 https://t.co/zTbFEPVuzq @IndianExpress 5 minutes ago

russelltim151

Tim RT @denise_vert: As the number of cases statewide rises to 106, the governor said it’s “outrageous” that a Long Island lab has not been aut… 7 minutes ago

HunteedT

Hunteed Test Number of UK coronavirus cases rises by 30% to 273 https://t.co/445WsDqvtc 9 minutes ago

m_orenstein

Mitchell Orenstein RT @BostonGlobe: Number of coronavirus cases in New York state rises to more than 100; Columbia suspends classes https://t.co/vIVedVnt85 14 minutes ago

subodhsastri

शास्त्री जी RT @spectatorindex: JUST IN: Number of coronavirus cases in Egypt rises to 55 14 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.