Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders Receive More Endorsements

Newsy Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders Receive More EndorsementsWatch VideoOn Sunday, the two leading Democratic candidates in this year's presidential race picked up some notable endorsements. 

Senator Kamala Harris formally endorsed Joe Biden in a Twitter video, saying she would do everything in her power to help elect the former vice president. Here's more of what she  had to...
News video: Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders Receive More Endorsements

Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders Receive More Endorsements 01:22

 Sen. Kamala Harris and the Rev. Jesse Jackson are the latest endorsements for the two candidates.

On the trail: Kamala Harris backs Biden, Jesse Jackson campaigns for Sanders

Democratic presidential contenders Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders touted dueling endorsements on Sunday, with onetime Biden rival Kamala Harris supporting the...
Reuters

Wall Street surges after Biden cleans up on Super Tuesday

Wall Street rose more than 2.5% on Wednesday, led by healthcare stocks, after Joe Biden overtook Bernie Sanders to become the new front-runner in the race for...
Reuters Also reported by •Newsy

