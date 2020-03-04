Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders Receive More Endorsements
Watch VideoOn Sunday, the two leading Democratic candidates in this year's presidential race picked up some notable endorsements.
Senator Kamala Harris formally endorsed Joe Biden in a Twitter video, saying she would do everything in her power to help elect the former vice president. Here's more of what she had to ...
