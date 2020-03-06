Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Grand Princess cruise ship set to dock at California port

Grand Princess cruise ship set to dock at California port

CBS News Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
The Grand Princess cruise ship is set to dock at the Port of Oakland in California. Some 19 crew members and two passengers have tested positive for the coronavirus, and all the passengers will now have to undergo quarantine. John Blackstone reports.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: WEB EXTRA: Supply Drop To Grand Princess Cruise Ship

WEB EXTRA: Supply Drop To Grand Princess Cruise Ship 00:55

 The California National Guard delivered 300 COVID-19 test kits to the Grand Princess cruise ship that is located off the state's coast. A CDC representative was also hoisted onto the ship. Passengers won't be allowed to leave the ship until test results come back, according to CBS station KPIX in San...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Cruise ship passengers will not be quarantined in Oakland, officials assure residents [Video]Cruise ship passengers will not be quarantined in Oakland, officials assure residents

An ocean liner barred from returning to port in San Francisco due to a coronavirus outbreak on board will dock briefly at a nearby terminal in Oakland, where passengers will be screened and sent on to..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:55Published

Officials Outline Plan For Bringing Grand Princess Into Port Of Oakland [Video]Officials Outline Plan For Bringing Grand Princess Into Port Of Oakland

A site at the Port of Oakland is being prepared for the arrival of the quarantined Grand Princess cruise ship and evacuations of passengers anticipated to start Monday will take two to three days, Gov...

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:10Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Quarantined Grand Princess Cruise Ship to Dock in California's Port of Oakland - Reports


RIA Nov. Also reported by •Chicago S-TNew Zealand HeraldBelfast TelegraphReutersCBC.caEurasia ReviewNYTimes.comFOXNews.comBBC NewsTamworth Herald

This is what it looks like to be stuck on the Grand Princess cruise ship

On CTVNews.ca: What it looks like to be stuck on the Grand Princess cruise ship, which was hit by the novel coronavirus.
CTV News Also reported by •Eurasia ReviewFOXNews.comBBC NewsReuters

Tweets about this

ZenTaoPrincess

ZenTaoPrincess RT @ABC: CORONAVIRUS LATEST: Oregon Gov. Kate Brown declared a state of emergency, which will remain in effect for the next 60 days. https:… 4 seconds ago

Seamuskitty

Julie Stanton 🙋🏼‍♀️☀️💙🔥🌊 RT @WildPalmsLtd: The Trump White House has been inept at every stage but apparently the real enemy is the press reporting the ugly truth.… 8 seconds ago

DWhiteKnight1

D.White Knight RT @MSNBC: "I'm trying to stay as optimistic as I can, but it's definitely a very stressful situation," says Kailee Higgins Ott, a high sch… 9 seconds ago

lawrencesokolow

larzzt RT @ABC: Pressed on plans to handle 3,500 people on board the Grand Princess Cruise ship where 21 passengers tested positive for COVID-19,… 9 seconds ago

ryl5858

PBWF2013 RT @vickyyyf: This is a good move. Although I'm a little concerned as to why the crew are staying on board at least for a bit...has this be… 12 seconds ago

velo340

tom RT @atrupar: The president is golfing at a private club he owns and profits from while representatives of his administration go on TV and a… 13 seconds ago

Isellmpls

Maverick RT @PapooTx: Trump Doesn't Have A Plan The Grand Princess with at least 21 people infected with #coronavirus — is docking in Oakland Monda… 20 seconds ago

Ciquah

Jessica RT @Heidi_Cuda: “A passenger from Napa said all she knew is that she would be taken to a federal facility in California. She did not know w… 27 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.