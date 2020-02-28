Israeli Knesset Beefs Up Security On Benny Gantz After Death Threats

Israel’s parliament on Sunday beefed up the security detail protecting Benny Gantz, the main electoral challenger to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, after deeming various death threats against Gantz to be credible. The threats came in the wake of last week’s volatile and inconclusive election, in which Netanyahu was ...

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources EXPLAINER: Why so many elections in Israel? Israelis head to the polls on Monday for their third election in a year - hoping to break the country's political deadlock. David Doyle reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:39Published 1 week ago Israel election: Gantz fights to reverse recent dip in polls Opposition leader focuses for third time on Netanyahu’s corruption but president still holds narrow lead. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:36Published 1 week ago

Recent related news from verified sources Security upped for Israel election challenger Gantz after threats Threats against Blue and White alliance's Benny Gantz came in the wake of last week's inconclusive general elections.

Al Jazeera 9 hours ago



Israel's Gantz vows to press ahead after election setback Israeli centrist politician Benny Gantz pledged to press ahead on Monday after TV exit polls predicted a strong lead for his conservative rival, Prime Minister...

Reuters 6 days ago





Tweets about this