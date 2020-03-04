Global  

International Women's Day 2020: Clashes, Coronavirus And Women Prepare To Strike

NPR Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Mexican women geared up for a strike; coronavirus fears forced cancellations in China; marchers in Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan were attacked; and police confrontations were reported in Chile and Turkey.
News video: Women's rights activists attacked, arrested on International Women's Day

Women's rights activists attacked, arrested on International Women's Day 01:02

 A march in Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek on International Women's Day is attacked by masked men, before dozens of women were then arrested by police. David Doyle reports.

