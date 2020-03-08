Global  

Brent, WTI Futures Drop 20% Over Saudi Arabia-Russia Oil Price War Fears

Eurasia Review Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Oil prices plunged more than 20% in chaotic market opening, with main crude benchmarks, Brent and WTI, trading below $35 a barrel amid fears of an all-out price war following the collapse of the OPEC output cut deal.

Asian markets opened with a massive gap on Monday, with Brent within seconds falling nearly 30 per cent to...
