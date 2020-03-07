Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Italy: Coronavirus Death Toll Spikes To 366, Lockdown Takes Effect

Italy: Coronavirus Death Toll Spikes To 366, Lockdown Takes Effect

Eurasia Review Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Italy’s coronavirus death toll spiked Sunday by 133 to 366, the most in any country outside China.

With the growing health risks, Rome imposed a new emergency decree, locking down the northern part of the country with a quarter of Italy’s population.

That includes the Lombardy region and the financial capital, Milan. In...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus Death Toll Hits 22 In U.S., 16 Million On Lockdown In Italy

Coronavirus Death Toll Hits 22 In U.S., 16 Million On Lockdown In Italy 01:51

 In the U.S., the outbreak has now affected 34 states and the District of Columbia. CBS News' Nancy Chen reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Iran's coronavirus death toll jumps by 113 in a day [Video]

Iran's coronavirus death toll jumps by 113 in a day

It is the hardest-hit nation in the Middle East with nearly 14,000 confirmed cases.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 07:16Published
Coronavirus: Air India flight carrying 218 evacuated Indians from Italy lands in Delhi [Video]

Coronavirus: Air India flight carrying 218 evacuated Indians from Italy lands in Delhi

Air India flight carrying evacuated Indians from Italy reached Delhi on March 15. The special flight took off from Milan carrying 211 Indian students & 8 others. They will be quarantined for 14 days at..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:41Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Italy death toll soars amid travel ban

Italy's coronavirus death toll soars by 133 in a day to 366, as millions adapt to travel restrictions.
BBC News Also reported by •NewsyIndependentDeutsche WelleReutersThe AgeEurasia ReviewBelfast Telegraph

Pope to deliver Sunday service by livestream as Italy’s coronavirus cases mount

The Vatican on Saturday said Pope Francis would deliver Sunday prayers by livestream in a bid to control crowds as the coronavirus death toll in Italy rose to...
France 24 Also reported by •CBS NewstalkSPORT

Tweets about this

SmiityBlack

Blakaveli Fam.. Italy coronavirus death toll surges past 1,000: Live updates @AJENews https://t.co/xg0H1j1R0e 3 seconds ago

5151mpk

💧Maree K RT @AJENews: Saudi Arabia detects 17 cases of coronavirus, total at 62; Worldwide markets collapse as death toll in Italy surges past 1,000… 7 seconds ago

muhazaid_

 RT @nylahuda: COVID-19 update as of this morning: 1. Death toll in Italy passes 1,000 2. Arsenal's head coach Arteta tests positive 3. US… 15 seconds ago

JustaCoinToss

Lucy (Reminder: Sign your ballot) RT @JaeParks_14: Wow 😟 Express: Coronavirus latest: Intensive care units in Italy urged to STOP treating elderly. https://t.co/5boIBijhfd… 17 seconds ago

mistermeo

Bartolo Meoᵛⁿᵖ RT @AJEnglish: Italy coronavirus death toll surges past 1,000: Live updates https://t.co/gw9dZhG9wD 39 seconds ago

Pamela_Horton

Pamela Horton RT @5NewsAustralia: #BreakingNews : Italian #coronavirus death toll climbs by 196 to 827 in 24 hours as country's top doctors say intensiv… 46 seconds ago

Kito_Bokunoy

Shigeki Kito （鬼頭　重樹） Italy coronavirus death toll surges past 1,000: Live updates @AJENews https://t.co/eG93qYl3Hq 3 minutes ago

JaeParks_14

Jae Parks 🐾🐾🐾 Wow 😟 Express: Coronavirus latest: Intensive care units in Italy urged to STOP treating elderly. https://t.co/5boIBijhfd via @GoogleNews 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.