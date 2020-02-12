Car fire murders: Hannah Clarke and children to be buried in shared coffin
Monday, 9 March 2020 () Hannah Clarke and her three children Aaliyah, 6, Laianah, 4, and Trey, 3 were farewelled in a single white shared coffin at their Brisbane funeral today.The coffin, which had plaques dedicated to Hannah and each of her three children,...
A Jewish woman living in Britain has turned 101 and revealed she once lived next door to Adolf HITLER - and even saw a coffin being taken from his flat.Alice Frank Stock spent years living in the same..